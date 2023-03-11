Purdue advances to Big Ten Tournament Championship Game for second straight season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Purdue University men’s basketball team is moving on to the championship of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers (28-5) topped Ohio State (16-19) by the final of 80-66 in the semifinal round of the tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Purdue was led by big man Zach Edey, who finished with a game-high 32 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Brandon Newman added 15 points and Braden Smith had 14 points for the Boilermakers.

This is the second straight season Purdue has advanced to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Boilers lost to Iowa in the title game last year.

Purdue will face the winner of three-seeded Indiana and 10-seeded Penn State in the title game on Sunday afternoon.