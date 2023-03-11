Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Purdue advances to Big Ten Tournament Championship Game for second straight season

(Provided Photo by/Purdue Basketball Facebook)
by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Purdue University men’s basketball team is moving on to the championship of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers (28-5) topped Ohio State (16-19) by the final of 80-66 in the semifinal round of the tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Purdue was led by big man Zach Edey, who finished with a game-high 32 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Brandon Newman added 15 points and Braden Smith had 14 points for the Boilermakers.

This is the second straight season Purdue has advanced to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Boilers lost to Iowa in the title game last year.

Purdue will face the winner of three-seeded Indiana and 10-seeded Penn State in the title game on Sunday afternoon.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bloomington hostage situation ends in death of suspect
Local News /
Biden overrules Trump on Air Force One colors
National News /
Officers, community gather to honor fallen trooper
Local News /
ISP assists single-vehicle crash on I-65 SB
Local News /