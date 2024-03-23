Purdue fans ‘breathing easy’ after win against Grambling State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue fans can take a deep breath after Friday night’s win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against Grambling State.

The Boilermakers knocked off the Tigers 78-50, turning Gainbridge Fieldhouse into “Mackey South” as fans packed downtown Indy to cheer them on in their win.

Fans who spoke with News 8 say they had a feeling the Boilermakers would have a big win.

“It’s quite a relief we were, we’ve always believed in the team,” Purdue fans Carson and Jana Kan said. “It feels good, but we knew we’d be here, and on to the next game, and I think they’re ready for it. So, (it’s) time to get loud so it feels like Mackey on Sunday.”

With Friday night’s win, Purdue advances to the second round. They’ll play again Sunday against Utah State for a chance to make the Sweet 16.

Tip-off Sunday was set for 2:40 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.