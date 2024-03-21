Purdue guard Braden Smith continues to make impact on Westfield basketball program

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University sophomore guard Braden Smith is having an impressive season for the Boilermakers.

Smith is averaging 12.5 points per game, while also dishing out 7.3 assists per game.

Stats like that have helped Smith become a top-five finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

“He makes us go,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “He’s such a facilitator. He’s a guy that can make shots, make plays, gets the ball where it needs to be.”

This weekend, Smith will get to showcase those skills in Indianapolis, where Purdue begins what it hopes is a long NCAA Tournament run.

What will make this weekend even more special for Smith is that he gets to play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is less than a 40-minute drive from where he grew up in Westfield.

“It’s unbelievable,” Smith said. “People followed. They still paid attention, not only to Purdue basketball, but me as well. So, it’s unbelievable, and I’m sure it will be a good home crowd.”

There’s no doubt there will be a lot of support for Smith from the Westfield community inside the arena this weekend. One of those fans this weekend who will be supporting Smith is Shane Sumpter, Smith’s former head coach at Westfield High School.

“I’ve known Braden since he’s been five years old,” Sumpter said. “Just seeing him grow up and doing what he’s doing, and doing what he loves. It’s very special.”

Smith was part of Westfield’s 2021-22 basketball team, which captured the program’s first-ever sectional title.

His impact though continues to resonate within the program. He’s still in touch with some of the players, like senior guard Trey Buchanan. Buchanan told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff that one of the biggest things he learned from Smith was leadership skills.

“Just the way he went about himself and led the team,” Buchanan said. “Once he left – that year we had eight seniors I think, my sophomore year. So, when I came in as a junior, I kind of had to take it upon myself to use some of those skills that he had when it came to leadership.”

But it’s not just high school basketball players who Smith is impacting. He’s also having a big influence younger kids in the Westfield community.

“There’s a lot of little kids running around wanting to be the next Braden Smith,” Sumpter said. “Braden is a big reason why we’re so successful.”

Smith was named the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball award winner.

Smith’s Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. They will play either Montana St. or Grambling St. in the first round of the tournament on Friday night.