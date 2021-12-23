College Basketball

St. John’s vs. Butler game canceled over COVID issues for Red Storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday night’s St. John’s men’s basketball game vs. Butler University has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The game was to be played in Queens, New York.

A news release from the Butler athletics department says:

“NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Butler at St. John’s game, which was scheduled for tonight, December 23, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the St. John’s program. “Per the revised BIG EAST game cancellation policy announced earlier today, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.”

St. John’s athletic department issued a news release also:

“QUEENS, N.Y. – Thursday’s game between St. John’s and Butler scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Carnesecca Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Red Storm men’s basketball program. “In accordance with revised BIG EAST policy released earlier today, the conference office will attempt to reschedule the game at a later date. “Individuals holding tickets to Thursday’s game can attend the rescheduled game with Butler or exchange tickets for future games at Carnesecca Arena. For more information, please contact the St. John’s Ticket office at 1-888-GO-STORM or via email at redstormsports@stjohns.edu.”

The cancelation came after the Big East earlier Thursday announced a change to its game cancellation policy: