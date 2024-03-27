There were four million entries. Just four perfect brackets remain in women’s March Madness

The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate in the locker room after beating Utah Utes in the second round of the women's March Madness. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — After 48 games of the women’s tournament at March Madness, just four perfect brackets remain intact of more than four million entries.

According to the NCAA, three brackets are left on ESPN while there is one on Yahoo.

There were 1,300 perfect brackets heading into the second round and then just 18 after Monday’s games.

And after Tuesday’s final encounter – No. 4 Gonzaga’s 77-66 win over No. 5 Utah – 18 perfect brackets became four.

Three of those four brackets have undefeated South Carolina winning it all. Meanwhile, a bracket on ESPN called “Courtney’s COURT 2” has Connecticut taking the national championship.

2024’s set of brackets has bettered last year’s efforts, when the final perfect bracket was busted in the 40th game in 2023.

In the men’s edition, all brackets were broken after the 31st game of the tournament.

Both tournaments have now reached the Sweet 16 stage, with the women resuming on Friday and the men returning a day earlier.

The men’s tournament resumes on Thursday, while the women’s tournament picks back up Friday. Both tournaments have reached the Sweet Sixteen.

NCAA.com’s breakdown of the remaining perfect brackets in the women’s tournament, with the Final Four teams in bold: