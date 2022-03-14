College Basketball

Three Indiana teams make men’s NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The men’s NCAA Tournament teams are set and three Indiana schools are in the Big Dance.

Just as the Big Ten Tournament wrapped at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Selection Sunday brought good news for Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue.

Purdue enters the NCAA Tournament as a three seed. The Boilermakers will play No. 14 seed Yale on Friday and have been a top-four seed in the last five NCAA Tournaments.

Purdue made it to the Big Ten Tournament championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but lost to Iowa on Sunday. Now, Matt Painter’s team is focused on the bigger prize.

“I’m not surprised at all,” guard Jaden Ivey said. “I’m just focused on playing. I’ve just seen on the TV a lot of people are counting us out already, so I’m not really worried about what the other people say. I’m just worried about getting a win and leading our team.”

The Hoosiers and Fighting Irish have to battle it out in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, to make the field of 64.

Notre Dame is an 11 seed and plays Rutgers on Wednesday for a shot at Alabama on Friday.

Indiana is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 after winning two games in the Big Ten Tournament. If the Hoosiers beat Wyoming on Tuesday night, they’ll face fifth-seeded St. Mary’s on Thursday.

Head Coach Mike Woodson has a message for fans ahead of March Madness.

“I think they’re the best fans in the country and we travel pretty large. They’ll be in Dayton supporting us and hopefully we can them something to truly cheer about,” Woodson said.

Games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse start on Thursday.

