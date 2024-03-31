Zach Edey scores 40 as Purdue defeats Tennessee, heads to Final Four

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 72-66 on Sunday to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

Purdue’s All-American center Zach Edey scored a season-high 40 points on 13-21 shooting to lead the Boilermakers to victory. Edey also had 16 rebounds. Guard Braden Smith led the Boilermakers in assists with seven, while also contributing 9 points and 7 rebounds. Tennessee’s All-American shooting guard Dalton Knecht finished with 37 points to lead the Volunteers.

The Boilermakers will travel to Phoenix on Saturday to face either Duke or North Carolina State.