Zach Edey scores 40 as Purdue defeats Tennessee, heads to Final Four
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 72-66 on Sunday to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.
Purdue’s All-American center Zach Edey scored a season-high 40 points on 13-21 shooting to lead the Boilermakers to victory. Edey also had 16 rebounds. Guard Braden Smith led the Boilermakers in assists with seven, while also contributing 9 points and 7 rebounds. Tennessee’s All-American shooting guard Dalton Knecht finished with 37 points to lead the Volunteers.
The Boilermakers will travel to Phoenix on Saturday to face either Duke or North Carolina State.
Don't miss the latest! The WISH-TV newsletter will keep you up to date for all your Indiana, Local, and National News