Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Zach Edey scores 40 as Purdue defeats Tennessee, heads to Final Four

Zach Edey. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 72-66 on Sunday to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

Purdue’s All-American center Zach Edey scored a season-high 40 points on 13-21 shooting to lead the Boilermakers to victory. Edey also had 16 rebounds. Guard Braden Smith led the Boilermakers in assists with seven, while also contributing 9 points and 7 rebounds. Tennessee’s All-American shooting guard Dalton Knecht finished with 37 points to lead the Volunteers.

The Boilermakers will travel to Phoenix on Saturday to face either Duke or North Carolina State.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

In setback to Turkey’s Erdogan,...
International News /
Extreme drought in southern Africa...
International News /
Newspaper edits its column about...
College Basketball /
Gunmen in Ecuador kill 8,...
International News /
2 dead as Russia launches...
International News /
California governor to deploy 500...
National News /
‘Godzilla x Kong: The New...
Entertainment /
Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride...
National News /