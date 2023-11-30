IU hiring James Madison’s Curt Cignetti as head football coach

Curt Cignetti of the James Madison Dukes is interviewed after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-14, at Brooks Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Conway, South Carolina. Indiana University is expected to hire Cignetti as its next head football coach, sources tell the Associated Press. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are finalizing a deal to hire Curt Cignetti as their new football coach, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told News 8’s Anthony Calhoun on Thursday.

The 62-year-old Cignetti has spent the past five seasons at James Madison, where he presided over the Dukes’ transition from FCS to FBS. He’s gone 52-9, won three conference titles and led No. 24 James Madison to a Sun Belt East Division title this season.

Cignetti replaces Tom Allen, who was fired Sunday after seven full seasons in charge of the Hoosiers.

