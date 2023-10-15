Purdue makes major announcement honoring the late Tyler Trent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University announced on Saturday another way it will be honoring the late Tyler Trent.

During the Boilermakers’ football game against Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium, Tyler’s parents, Kelly and Tony Trent, helped announce the establishment of Purdue’s new Tyler Trent Pediatric Cancer Research Center.

The center is another way to ensure the legacy of Tyler lives on through research to find a cure for cancer.

“The Purdue Institute for Cancer Research leverages the strengths of faculty and student researchers in specialized areas of engineering, veterinary medicine, nutrition science, chemistry, pharmacy and biological sciences, applying them in new ways to better understand childhood cancers and develop new diagnostics and treatments,” Andy Mesecar, the director of the cancer institute and the Walther Professor in Cancer Structural Biology, said in a news release. “The new Tyler Trent center and the interdisciplinary research that take place here will set us apart from other pediatric cancer research centers. Our combination of scientific talent is uniquely Purdue.There is really nothing else like this.”

Trent, a Purdue University graduate and Boilermaker fan, died from the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma in Jan. 2019.

He made a huge impact across the country during his cancer fight.

Saturday’s announcement coincided with the five-year anniversary of Purdue’s upset win against then-No. 2 OSU, during which Tyler, and his valiant fight against cancer, were shared with a national TV audience. Despite suffering from a great deal of pain toward the end of his cancer battle, Trent was in the stands for the 2018 game. He had famously predicted an against-the-odds Boilermaker win that day and was overjoyed when Purdue beat OSU 49-20 and the crowd erupted, chanting Tyler’s name.

His family was actually one of the first to support the research of the new center with a gift of $100,000.

“There are hardly words to articulate what this means,” said Kelly Trent in a news release. “As a parent who has lost a child, the best gift you can give me is to remember my child and celebrate him. One of Tyler’s passions, as many know, was pediatric cancer research, and to have his name attached to a center doing that work, in his honor, is absolutely priceless. Words and a thank you to the Purdue cancer institute are just not enough. Words feel inadequate for how grateful we are as a family.”

To donate to the Tyler Trent Pediatric Cancer Research Center, click here.