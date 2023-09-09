Colts Kickoff Concert rocks Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of season kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts fans are ready for game day after the second annual Colts Kickoff Concert rocked Lucas Oil Stadium Friday night.

Those lucky enough to get the concert’s first-come, first-serve tickets enjoyed performances by John Mellencamp, Stephen Stills from Crosby, Stills, and Nash, Ann Wilson of Heart, and TV Illusionist Criss Angel.

The Jim Irsay Collection – a range of musical memorabilia – was also open to fans, along with some rare Colts artifacts on display in the collection.

After playing with his band, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he hopes the kickoff concert will become a tradition on the city’s calendar.

“I’d like to think it is something annual. It would be really fun to think that it goes on and, you know, possibly even goes on beyond my time,” Irsay said.

Irsay also added that the concert, in all reality, was about giving back to the community.

“It’s about having fun, bringing people in all throughout our community and really marking a time when the community gathers and just has a great time together,” he said.

The concert also served as a fundraiser, with the concert’s performers raising money for pediatric cancer research and making donations to Indianapolis hospitals.

The Colts begin their 40th season at 1 p.m. Sunday, going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.