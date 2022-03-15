Sports

Colts sign Mo Alie-Cox to contract extension

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) runs after the catch for a 10-yard gain in the second quarter of an NFL matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs on October 6, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a contract extension.

Alie-Cox has played 57 games for the Colts (16 starts) in five seasons and compiled 70 receptions for 936 yard and eight touchdowns. In three postseason appearances, he has totaled four receptions for 32 yards.

Alie-Cox was originally signed to the Colts as a free agent in April 2017.

During the 2021 season, Alie-Cox played in all 17 games with a career-high of seven starts. He caught 24 passes for 316 yards and a single-season career-high four touchdowns.