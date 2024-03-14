Athlete of the Week: Ben Davis’ Mark Zackery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mark Zackery knows what it’s like to win a state championship.

One year ago, Zackery was part of the Ben Davis basketball team that went unbeaten and took home the class 4A championship. Then, as a junior this fall, he was key piece on both sides of the ball as Ben Davis won the class 6A football state title.

Saturday Zackery will try to lead the Giants back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the second year in a row.

On a team that graduated seven seniors, Zackery says that he and the other two key returning players knew they would be needed to step up both on the court and as leaders.

This season Zackery averages over 10 points per game and also leads the Giants in assists. In the regional championship, he notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists in a win over New Palestine.

Zackery adds that it took some time for the Giants basketball team to figure things out this season, but they are peaking at the right time in the state tournament.

Both of Zackery’s parents went to Ben Davis and says he’s blessed to also attend Ben Davis and be part of the school and athletic teams.

Zackery is one of the state’s top football recruits, and once the basketball season comes to an end, he wants to focus on taking care of and improving his body so that he is in top shape this fall.

In addition Zackery adds that he wants to commit to a college that will be best for him.