Highlights: Brebeuf vs. Covenant Christian – Feb. 9, 2024

Brebeuf vs. Covenant Christian; Feb. 9, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Brebeuf vs. Covenant Christian above.

Brebeuf 77 – Covenant Christian 46

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

