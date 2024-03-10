Search
Highlights: New Palestine vs. Ben Davis – March 9, 2024

New Palestine vs. Ben Davis; March 9, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, WISH-TV aired highlights from some of the top high school basketball regional games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of New Palestine vs. Ben Davis above.

Ben Davis 70 – New Pal 59

