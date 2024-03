IHSAA boys basketball semi-state schedule for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana high school boys basketball postseason continues this weekend with the IHSAA semi-state round of the tournament.

By the end of Saturday, fans will know which teams will be taking part in the IHSAA state championship games on March 30 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The following is the schedule for semi-state games this Saturday:

North

Class 4A at Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)

10 a.m. ET | G1: Crown Point (20-5) vs. Fishers (26-1)

11:45 a.m. ET | G2: Fort Wayne Wayne (22-3) vs. Mishawaka (20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 3A at Logansport (Berry Bowl)

10 a.m. ET | G1: Peru (16-10) vs. South Bend St. Joseph (18-9)

12 p.m. ET | G2: Delta (22-6) vs. Fairfield (20-6)

8 p.m. ET | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 2A at Lafayette Jefferson (Marion Crawley Center)

10 a.m. ET | G1: North Judson-San Pierre (16-9) vs. Wapahani (24-2)

12 p.m. ET | G2: Wabash (21-5) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (21-6)

8 p.m. ET | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 1A at Michigan City (Wolves Den)

10 a.m. CT | G1: Liberty Christian (17-9) vs. Marquette Catholic (12-15)

12 p.m. CT | G2: Elkhart Christian (17-9) vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury (16-9)

7:30 p.m. CT | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

South

Class 4A at New Castle (New Castle Fieldhouse)

10 a.m. ET | G1: Center Grove (21-4) vs. Ben Davis (21-5)

12 p.m. ET | G2: Jeffersonville (19-7) vs. Lawrence North (25-3)

8 p.m. ET | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 3A at Seymour (Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium)

10 a.m. ET | G1: Guerin Catholic (21-7) vs. Danville Community (22-3)

12 p.m. ET | G2: Evansville Bosse (15-10) vs. Scottsburg (22-5)

8 p.m. ET | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 2A at Southport (Southport Fieldhouse)

10 a.m. ET | G1: Park Tudor (20-5) vs. Brownstown Central (25-4)

12 p.m. ET | G2: Forest Park (18-9) vs. Parke Heritage (23-5)

8 p.m. ET | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 1A at Washington (Hatchet House)

10 a.m. ET | G1: Greenwood Christian (18-7) vs. Bethesda Christian (21-7)

11:45 a.m. ET | G2: Evansville Christian (24-2) vs. Barr-Reeve (24-2)

7:30 p.m. ET | Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Winners of each semi-state championship game will advance to their respective state championship game.