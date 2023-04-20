IPS partnership to ‘impact so many kids through football’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Wednesday announced a football partnership with the Original Gridiron Gang during an event at Arsenal Technical High School.

The two organizations will team up to help benefit hundreds of boys and girls with a skills training program and mentorship led by Robert Mathis, one of the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor legends.

Leaders announced the program will first feature a coed development and skills-based flag football league at the elementary and middle school levels.

Darren Thomas, district director with IPS athletics, said, “We are really excited to bring this to the city, to the kids of the city, to the family. This means a lot for the community and football should be the backbone of an athletics program. We are able to impact so many kids through football and we have so much room for growth and IPS through football, so this gives us the opportunity to really excel and bring back an environment and community and great feel to IPS and our community as a whole.”

The partnership looks to add more events throughout the summer to help the well-being of students.