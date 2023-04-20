Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: April 20, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Noblesville baseball coach Justin Keever joins News 8’s Andrew Chernoff for a conversation as his Millers are ranked 4th in the state.

Plus, our athletes of the week are a trio of track stars at Park Tudor. Meet seniors Sophia Kennedy, Gretchen Farley and Jasiah Rogers.

Also, we connect with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA for the latest installment of our “Ask the Commissioner” feature.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Defending Indy 500 champion returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Month of May /
IPS partnership to ‘impact so many kids through football’
High School - The Zone /
Leonard optimistic after season-ending surgery
Indianapolis Colts /
Zach Edey declares for NBA draft with option to return to school
Sports /