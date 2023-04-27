Search
The Zone Extra: April 27, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, last month his team completed a perfect season with a state championship. Ben Davis boys basketball coach Don Carlisle and some of his Giants players join News 8’s Andrew Chernoff for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week has won multiple high jump state titles within the past year. Meet Plainfield senior Bode Gilkerson.

Also, the on campus feature spotlights former Indiana Hoosier star Grace Berger as she joins the Indiana Fever as a first round WNBA draft pick.

