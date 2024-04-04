Search
The Zone Extra: April 4, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you even more high school sports coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, complete coverage of the four boys basketball state championship games from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In the coaches corner, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined by Fishers boys basketball head coach Garrett Winegar, who just led his top-ranked Tigers to the program’s first state title.

Plus the on campus feature spotlights the former Indiana high school basketball standouts who helped Purdue reach the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four for the first time since 1980.

All that and so much more can be seen in the video above.

