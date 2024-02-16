Search
The Zone Extra: February 15, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you even more high school sports coverage each week on “The Zone Extra.”

This week, postseason action continues in girls basketball, girls swimming and boys wrestling. Also, the boys basketball regular season hits the home stretch.

In the coaches corner, his Rocks are 17-2 and currently ranked 3rd in the state. Westfield boys basketball coach Shane Sumpter joins the show for a coaches corner conversation.

Plus, the Center Grove girls basketball team knocked of defending 4A state champion Bedford North Lawrence to claim a regional title. Trojans junior point guard Lilly Bischoff is the featured athlete of the week.

And the on campus feature spotlights current IU senior and former Mr. Basketball from Bloomington South Anthony Leal after he notched a career high in scoring in a Big Ten win over Iowa.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.

