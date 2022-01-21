High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: January 20, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation with the man leading one of the top wrestling programs in the state, Center Grove’s Maurice Swain.

Plus, her basket in the game’s final seconds gave Cathedral its first girls basketball City Championship in 18 years. Meet Irish senior Katie Bremer.

And we catch up with the North Central boys basketball team after the Panthers won their first Marion County Tournament title in a decade.

Also, don’t miss our play of the week courtesy of the Mt. Vernon Marauders. All that and more can be seen in the video above!