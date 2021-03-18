The Zone Extra: March 18, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show we have complete coverage of the regional finals in boys basketball, plus the gymnastics state finals.

In the Coach’s Corner, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined by Tindley boys basketball coach Omar Dillard, as the Tigers are one step away from the state finals.

Plus, a career-high 40 points and team-record 10 3-pointers in a regional championship game? That’s exactly what Joseph Bobilya of Guerin Catholic did over the weekend. He’s our Athlete of the Week.

And it’s the debut of our newest feature, “Ask the Commissioner” with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be seen in the video above!