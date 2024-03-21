The Zone Extra: March 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week, WISH-TV brings you more central Indiana high school sports coverage with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, complete coverage of the boys basketball state tournament as semi-state champions are crowned and matchups are set for the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This week on the show, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation with Mooresville softball coach Traci Ball as the new season begins. The Pioneers are coming off of a regional championship last year, and open 2024 ranked 8th in the class 4A coaches poll.

Also, Fishers is headed to state for the first time in boys basketball. A key reason for the Tigers’ success this season and in the state tournament is the play of leading scorer Keenan Garner. The Tigers senior is featured in the athlete of the week segment.

Plus, our ask the commissioner question this week has a March Madness twist to it with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.