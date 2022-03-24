High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: March 24, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Olivia Ray is joined in the man who has Cathedral in the boys basketball state finals for the first time since 2013. Don’t miss our conversation with Irish coach Jason Delaney.

Plus, our athlete of the week’s performance is a big reason Beech Grove is playing in a boys basketball championship game for the first time in program history. Meet Hornets junior Jaleel Edwards

Also, you won’t want to miss our latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!