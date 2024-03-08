The Zone Extra: March 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more high school sports coverage each week with The Zone Extra.

This week in the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Angela Moryan is joined in-studio by Lawrence Central girls basketball head coach Jannon Lampley and juniors Jaylah Lampley and Laila Abdurraqib and sophomore Lola Lampley after the Bears won the program’s first state championship.

Plus after going over 1,000 career points and helping lead New Palestine to a second-straight boys basketball sectional title, New Palestine junior Julius Gizzi is the featured athlete of the week.

And it’s one of the wildest finishes to a game you will see. We head to Guerin Catholic after the Golden Eagles won a sectional title in double overtime with a play that has to be seen to be believed.