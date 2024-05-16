Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: May 16, 2024

The Zone Extra: May 16, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home for the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana and we bring you more each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week, IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig joins Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff for a wide-ranging conversation as the 2023-24 school year winds down.

Plus, Sports 8’s Angela Moryan goes one-on-one with Indiana All-Star director Mike Broughton as the state’s top senior basketball players get set to take on their counterparts from Kentucky in a pair of games next month.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Atlanta Dream moving two games...
Indiana Fever /
Kyle Larson growing frustrated as...
Motorsports /
Caitlin Clark fever overcomes Indy...
Indiana Fever /
Marcus Ericsson has no regrets...
Motorsports /
Ganassi rookie Linus Lundqvist first...
Month of May /
Indiana Fever ready to welcome...
Indiana Fever /
Caitlin Clark excited for home...
Indiana Fever /
Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut helps...
Indiana Fever /