The Zone Extra: May 18, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s the Pike legend taking over as the school’s boys basketball head coach. News 8’s Andrew Chernoff goes one-on-one with Jeff Teague for a conversation.

Plus, it’s a program that has nine high school seniors committed to collegiate rowing programs next season. Our athlete of the week segment spotlights the Indianapolis Rowing Center.

Also, we connect with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA for the latest ask the commissioner segment

