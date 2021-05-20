High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: May 20, 2021

WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana

In the Coaches Corner this week, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined by the legendary coach of the Franklin Central softball team, Kathy Stricker.

Plus, North Central looks to defend its boys and girls track and field titles. We catch up with the girls team as they begin their 2021 postseason.

Also, we head to Victory Field for recaps of the Marion County and City baseball championships, including one pitcher throwing a no-hitter.

He’s soaring to new heights. Olivia Ray introduces us to Lawrence Central star high jumper Kamyren Garrett as he looks for a state championship and more.

And how are rule changes considered by the IHSAA? We pose that question to Paul Neidig in the latest installment of “Ask the Commissioner.”

