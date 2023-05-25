Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: May 25, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s the man leading both the Center Grove boys track and football teams. The legendary Eric Moore joins News 8’s Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, Andrew Chernoff connects with IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig for a one-on-one conversation.

And Angela Moryan presents some of our top plays of the year!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Watch Wilson, Legge on final...
Motorsports /
Opera singer to again perform...
Motorsports /
4 years after missing Indy...
Motorsports /
Dixon aims for second Indy...
Month of May /
Indianapolis 500 renaissance marked by...
Month of May /
Jack Harvey reflects on the...
Month of May /
Pressure building on Team Penske...
Month of May /
Florida Panthers advance to first...
Sports /