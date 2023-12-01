The Zone Extra: November 30, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a busy time on the high school sports calendar and WISH-TV brings you even more coverage each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, football state championships were on the line, and basketball action heats up across central Indiana.

In the coaches corner, for the 10th time in program history, Ben Davis is a football state champion. Head coach Russ Mann and senior linebacker Nylan Brown join sports director Anthony Calhoun in-studio for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is one of the top basketball juniors in the state leading one of the best teams in class 4A. Meet Lawrence North’s Azavier Robinson.

And the on campus feature takes us to Purdue with the women’s basketball team former Northwestern High School basketball star Madison Layden.