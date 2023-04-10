The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana.

On “The Zone Extra Spring Special” News 8’s Andrew Chernoff is joined by Guerin Catholic golf coach Mark Mathews as the Golden Eagles look to defend their boys golf state title.

Also, Roncalli looks for a third-straight softball state title. We catch up with the Royals as they begin their season.

Plus, it’s the first season of boys volleyball as an IHSAA emerging sport. We look into its growing popularity across the state.

And IHSAA assistant commissioner Robert Faulkens joins the show for a conversation.