High School - The Zone

The Zone Kickoff Show: August 17, 2021

WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana. As high school sports return, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun hosts “The Zone Kickoff Show” bringing you all things high school football ahead of the new season.

On the show, AC is joined by Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network.

Plus, Charlie Clifford has more on a coach coming home, Mike Kirschner at Warren Central.

Also, he is the man behind one of the state’s great high school websites. Olivia Ray catches up with John Harrell.

All that and more can be seen in the video above!