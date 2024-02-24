Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Scoreboard for Feb. 23, 2024

The logo for WISH-TV's "The Zone," a Friday night special highlighting all the action from high school basketball games across central Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for “The Zone” Scoreboard for Feb. 23, 2024.

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

The Zone

“The Zone” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Wrap-up of numbers from NBA...
Sports /
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe returns...
Local News /
NCAA barred from enforcing NIL...
Sports /
Professional bowler extradited to Ohio...
Local News /
No. 14 Indiana women stuns...
College Basketball /
Tyrese Haliburton has 25 points...
Indiana Pacers /
Zach Edey scores 25 points...
College Basketball /
IndyCar bans ‘aggressive’ move Newgarden...
Motorsports /