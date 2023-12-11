VOTE: ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Week 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school boys basketball games around central Indiana on Friday night.

Every week, “The Zone” will feature a new segment to highlight the top players from those 10 area basketball games.

“The Zone” airs high school basketball highlights at 11:08 p.m. every Friday during the season.

Last week, Franklin Central’s EJ Hazelett earned the honor of “The Zone” Player of the Week after recording 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Flashes’ 49-46 upset win over then-No. 2 Brownsburg.

Hazelett finished with 52.62% of the 7,448 votes, with Cathedral’s Keaton Aldridge finishing behind him with 42.16% of the votes.

This week, four student-athletes are up for the award, nominated by members of WISH-TV’s “The Zone” team.

Voting will be open throughout the week, until 5 p.m. Friday.

The winner of this week’s “The Zone” Player of the Week honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

‘THE ZONE’ PLAYERS OF THE WEEK FOR WEEK 2

Crispus Attucks’ Dezmon Briscoe

21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks.

59-56 win over Warren Central.

Heritage Christian’s Daniel Greene

17 points, 5-9 from the field, 7 free throws made.

53-42 win over Bishop Chatard.

Noblesville’s Aaron Fine

18 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.

59-34 win over Carmel.

Zionsville’s Maguire Mitchell

29 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.

61-56 loss against Lawrence Central.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

