VOTE: ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone,” WISH-TV’s high school basketball highlights show, will feature a new weekly segment on Friday.
Every week, you can vote on “The Zone” Player of the Week, highlighting the top players featured on “The Zone” every Friday night starting at 11:08 p.m.
Highlights from 10 games around central Indiana were spotlighted last Friday night on “The Zone,” and players from four of those games are up for this week’s Player of the Week award.
Plenty of players had a great Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.
Carmel’s Alex Couto
- 19 points and 3 rebounds.
- Carmel defeated Lawrence Central 52-46.
Cathedral’s Keaton Aldridge
- 24 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals.
- Cathedral defeated Brebeuf 79-63.
Fishers’ Keenan Garner
- 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists.
- No. 1 Fishers defeated No. 10 Noblesville 66-59.
- 16 second-half points helped the Tigers erase a 10-point halftime deficit.
Franklin Central’s EJ Hazelett
- 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
- Franklin Central defeated No. 2 Brownsburg 49-46.
Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.
VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
