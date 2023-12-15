Week 3 of ‘The Zone:’ Which school’s highlights will be featured?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show, ‘The Zone,’ will air highlights of the top games across central Indiana.

This week, ‘The Zone’ will feature highlights from 10 high school basketball games around the area.

This will be the final show of the year, as ‘The Zone’ will take a two-week hiatus while schools are on winter break.

See if your school will be featured on Friday!

WEEK 3: ‘THE ZONE’ SCHEDULE

Game 1: Fishers @ Hamilton Southeastern

4A No. 1 Fishers (6-0) heads to its bitter rival Hamilton Southeastern (2-2) for some Mudsock action on Friday.

Game 2: North Central @ Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

North Central (3-2) gets the six-mile trip up to Carmel (2-3) to take on the Greyhounds.

Game 3: Westfield @ Noblesville

The second-ranked Shamrocks of Westfield (5-0) head to Noblesville for a high-powered matchup against the No. 12 Millers (4-1).

Game 4: Avon @ Brownsburg

No. 7 Brownsburg (4-2) gets a home game against its rival in 3-1 Avon out west on Friday.

Game 5: Ben Davis @ Warren Central

Another big-time rivalry has No. 6 Ben Davis (3-1) with the road trip to Warren Central (1-3).

Game 6: Lawrence Central @ Pike

The Bears of Lawrence Central (3-2) head to play the Red Devis of Pike (3-1) on Friday.

Game 7: Covenant Christian @ Bishop Chatard

Covenant Christian comes into this game with a 4-1 record, while Bishop Chatard lost its first game of the season on Friday, sitting at 0-1.

Game 8: Greenwood @ Speedway

Greenwood (0-6) is still searching for its first win of the season, heading to play the 2-2 Sparkplugs in Speedway.

Game 9: Tech @ Washington

The 3-2 Tech Titans get a trip to the west side to play the 2-3 Washington Continentals.

Game 10: Whiteland @ Center Grove

The Trojans of Center Grove (3-3) get a home game against Whiteland (3-2) on Friday night.

