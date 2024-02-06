Week 8: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Girls Basketball Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best girls basketball games around central Indiana last Friday night.

Get your votes in by Friday at 3 p.m. for the top student-athlete performance from last Friday’s sectional semifinal action. You can vote by clicking here, or by using the poll at the bottom of this article.

“The Zone” airs highlights of the top basketball games around central Indiana every Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here to see highlights from the 10 games last week.

Last week, Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week after recording a school record-51 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in a two-point double overtime win against Pendleton Heights. Mullins sunk the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime.

This week, four girls basketball players from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team. The majority of the athletes played in games that were covered on “The Zone,” but athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be nominated.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

WEEK 8: ‘THE ZONE’ GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Franklin Central’s Lily Graves

25 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

67-61 win over Ben Davis in the sectional semifinal.

5’11 Junior Guard.

Hamilton Southeastern’s Maya Makalusky

22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists.

61-48 win over Zionsville in the sectional semifinal.

6’3 Junior Forward.

Mooresville’s Rachel Harshman

20 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals.

60-34 win over Bloomington North in the sectional semifinal.

6’0 Senior Forward.

Noblesville’s Meredith Tippner

27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.

56-42 win over Fishers in the sectional semifinal.

5’9 Junior Guard.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.

