2 Fever players test positive for COVID-19, team delays trip to Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two players with the Indiana Fever have tested positive for COVID-19, according to WISH-TV’s Olivia Ray.

The names of the players who tested positive have not been released.

@IndianaFever will not join the other WNBA teams in the bubble today.



The #Fever are delaying their departure after 2 of their players test positive for COVID-19. @WISH_TV — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) July 6, 2020

As a result of the two tests, the team will delay their trip to Bradenton.

According to the team, they will travel to Florida later this week. The team didn’t provide any further details about the situation.

The WNBA is set to begin a 22-game season in the central Florida city without fans in attendance.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 6, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.