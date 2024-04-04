Countdown to Caitlin! Indiana Fever tickets go on sale Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH you could watch the anticipated number one WNBA draft pick next year? Tomorrow you’ll have your chance.

Single game tickets will go on sale Friday during a special 10-day pre-sale.

According to a press release, the pre-sale will give more fans the chance to purchase tickets to the games they are most excited to attend. For 10 consecutive days, a limited number of tickets for two games per day will go on sale for a 24-hour period. Once the window closes on those games, tickets for two new games will go on sale, again for 24 hours.

Tickets will begin at $10 and will be on sale at www.feverbasketball.com/tickets.

“There is a great deal of excitement around the team, both because of the incredible talent we have brought in the last few years and the energy around this year’s draft, and we are thrilled to give our fans this early opportunity to support the Fever,” said Fever President Dr. Allison Barber via a press release.

The WNBA Draft will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15. The Fever have the first pick in the draft.

The order in which games will be put on sale will not be announced in advance, and there is a 6-ticket limit for each game.

Ticket sale times are as follows:

DATE TIME Friday, April 5 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 10 a.m. Sunday, April 7 10 a.m. Monday, April 8 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11 10 a.m. Friday, April 12 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13 10 a.m. Sunday, April 14 10 a.m.

Fans interested in inquiring about season ticket packages should visit www.feverbasketball.com/tickets or call (317) 917-2528.