Fever’s Aliyah Boston adds new skill to her impressive resume

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, on July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Angela Moryan
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever’s All-Star center Aliyah Boston is adding “college basketball analyst” to her resume this season.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year will make her broadcasting debut as one of Peacock’s studio analysts during Big Ten women’s basketball games. Boston was selected by the Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft before completing her All-Star campaign, averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. She became the first WNBA Rookie of the Year for the Fever franchise since Tamika Catchings won the award in 2002.

The streaming service will air more than 50 men’s and women’s games from the Big Ten Conference, starting with Rutgers and Princeton at 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

Of the women’s basketball schedule, Peacock will air two Purdue and seven Indiana games — including the Hoosiers trip to West Lafayette on Jan. 21.

