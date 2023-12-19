Indiana Fever release 2024 season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever on Monday released their full 40-game schedule for the 2024 WNBA season.

The Fever will tip-off the season on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, with a road game against the Connecticut Sun.

The home opener will take place two days later when the Fever host the New York Liberty on Thursday, May 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The team’s longest home stand will take place near the end of the season, with six straight games in Indianapolis from Sept. 4 through Sept. 15.

The Fever finished 2023 with a 13-27 record, and the league announced that Indiana will have the No. 1 overall draft pick for the second straight year.

Fever fans can purchase season tickets at FeverMVP.com, but single game tickets are not yet available.

The WNBA season will pause for a month while countries around the world compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with no WNBA games taking place between July 21 and Aug. 14.

Despite the month-long break, the WNBA will still play all 40 games and hold an all-star break, something the league has never done in an Olympic year.

The All-Star game will take place in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20, with the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Challenge coming the day before.

These events will force the rest of the schedule to be more condensed. The Fever will play more back-to-back games in the first three weeks of the season than they have played in the last three years combined.

FEVER 2024 SCHEDULE

May 14 at Connecticut Sun 8 p.m.

May 16 vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

May 18 at New York Liberty, 1 p.m.

May 20 vs. Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m.

May 22 at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

May 24 at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.

May 25 at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m.

May 28 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m.

May 30 vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.

June 1 vs. Chicago Sky, 1 p.m.

June 2 at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

June 7 vs. Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m.

June 10 at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

June 13 vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.

June 16 vs. Chicago Sky, 12 p.m.

June 19 vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

June 21 at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m.

June 23 at Chicago Sky, 6 p.m.

June 27 at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

June 30 at Phoenix Mercury, 3 p.m.

July 2 at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m.

July 6 vs. New York Liberty, 1 p.m.

July 10 vs. Washington Mystics, 12 p.m.

July 12 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7:30 p.m.

July 14 at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

July 17 at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Seattle Storm, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Chicago Sky, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Dallas Wings, 3 p.m.

Sept. 19 at. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

