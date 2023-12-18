Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston on what impresses her about Caitlin Clark’s game

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts making a heart with her hands after the Iowa Hawkeyes won 67-58 over the Iowa State Cyclones. Clark became the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to reach 3,000 points for her career when she broke 3,000 points with a three point basket in the game at Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 6, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 67-58 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (David K Purdy/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston has accomplished a lot already in her WNBA career.

The soon-to-be second-year player was selected by Indiana with the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

She lived up to the hype in her first season, winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Boston averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this past year.

She knows next year that a new number one overall pick in the draft will likely be joining her in Indy.

“Super exciting,” Boston said. “I think it’s going to be a great addition to our team whoever we’re able to draft in that moment. So, I’m really excited.”

On Dec. 10, the Fever learned that it won the number one overall pick for the 2024 WNBA Draft, as determined by the WNBA Draft Lottery.

Of course, as soon as that announcement became official, many basketball fans in Indiana became excited about the prospect of the team drafting University of Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark.

WISH-TV News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff asked Boston if she would like for the team to draft Clark with that top pick.

Boston laughed and gave an answer one might expect from the face of a professional franchise.

“I think whoever we add is going to be amazing,” Boston said with a smile.

There’s no doubt a team that has both Boston and Clark would be extremely dangerous for opponents in the WNBA. And Boston knows just how much Clark would bring to any team.

“How versatile she is,” Boston said. “Her vision on the court. I think that’s super important. And I think she does a great job of that at Iowa. And so, I think it’s going to be exciting whatever she decides, whether that’s to come out (into the WNBA Draft) or that’s to stay in. Regardless, ultimately, it’s her decision. She has to do what’s best for her. But whoever we get in the number one pick, they’re going to enjoy the Fever.”

Clark leads the country in scoring this college basketball season, averaging 30.2 points per game at Iowa.

This past year, she was named the Naismith Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, an honor that Boston won the prior season.