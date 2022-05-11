Indiana Fever

Indiana snaps 6-game losing streak against Minnesota

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team, and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-76 to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Dangerfield, who was waived by Minnesota a week ago, made a jumper from the free throw line to extend Indiana’s lead to 76-72 with 2:26 left and added two free throws at 18.9 to seal it. Dangerfield, the 2020 rookie of the year, was 3 of 7 from the field in 21 minutes.

Rookie NaLyssa Smith added nine points for Indiana. Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota.