Haliburton says brother was called a racial slur in Milwaukee this week

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton passes the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 4, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — This week was supposed to be a special one for Tyrese Haliburton.

After all, the Pacers point guard got to play in his first-career NBA Playoff games in his home state of Wisconsin.

The Oshkosh, Wis. native started for Indiana in games one and two of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He finished with 12 points and 12 assists in the Pacers’ 125-108 win on Tuesday night.

After the game though, Haliburton revealed an incident that took place inside Fiserv Forum this week in which he said a family member was called a racial slur.

“My little brother in the stands the other day was called the n-word,” Haliburton said. “And so, it was important for us as a family to just address that and that was important for us to talk about because that just didn’t sit right with anybody in our family. And so, it’s just been important to have my family here right now. And my little brother’s handled that the right way.”

The Pacers host the Bucks in Game 3 of their playoff series Friday at 5:30 p.m. EDT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The two teams enter the matchup tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

This story will be updated.