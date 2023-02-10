Indiana Pacers

Indy native George Hill returns to Pacers ahead of NBA trade deadline

Indiana Pacers' George Hill (3) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks April 8, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA trade deadline arrived Thursday afternoon, and many teams made moves, including the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers were part of a four-way trade with Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

One of those trades brings an Indianapolis native back to the Circle City. Former Broad Ripple High School and IUPUI star George Hill is coming back home.

The guard previously played for the Indiana Pacers for five seasons during his career.

Joining him in Indianapolis from the Bucks will be forward Jordan Nwora. The former University of Louisville star was picked by the Bucks in the 2020 NBA draft.

Big man Serge Ibaka will also be coming to the Circle City, although reports Thursday night said say the Pacers will waive him once it becomes official.

The team waived center Goga Bitadze, and forwards James Johnson and Terry Taylor.

The Pacers are getting ready for Friday night’s test when they host the Phoenix Suns. The team will enter the contest having lost two straight and six of their last seven, including a five-point loss to the Heat on Wednesday night.

Guard Chris Duarte says despite the recent struggles, he’s trying to remain positive. “It’s not easy. We’ve just got to stick together, keep playing our game, keep moving the ball, keep playing for each other; just how we play. That’s our game. When we get into a situation where we go so, it doesn’t work for us. So, we just got to stick with the plan and keep working together.”