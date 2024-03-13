Myles Turner scores 24, leads Pacers in win over West-leading Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Myles Turner scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-111 on Tuesday night.

Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and nine assists and Pascal Siakim added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who shot 53.9% from the field and snapped Oklahoma City’s three-game win streak.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Lu Dort scored 18 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who fell into a tie with the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Gordon Hayward got his first start in 11 games since being traded to Oklahoma City and scored nine points in 30 minutes. He started in place of Jalen Williams, who was out with a sprained right ankle. Williams is Oklahoma City’s No. 2 scorer this season with 19 points per game.

Indiana led 56-40 with just over a minute left in the first half before the Thunder started rolling. Oklahoma City cut its deficit to 58-46 at halftime, then opened the second half on an 8-2 run to trim its deficit to 60-54. The Thunder finally tied the game at 80 on a 3-pointer by Lu Dort with about three minutes left in the quarter and took and 85-84 lead in a 3-pointer by Isaiah Joe a minute later. Indiana closed the quarter strong to take a 94-87 lead into the fourth.

Indiana led 115-109 with 45.6 seconds to play and had the ball. Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort was called for fouling Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard on the arm late in the shot clock, and Oklahoma City challenged. It was unsuccessful, and Nembhard made both free throws to help Indiana remain in control.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Thunder: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.