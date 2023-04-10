Pacers gear up for the off-season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Pacers may have failed to make the playoffs once again, but there is a different feeling within the organization heading into the off-season.

“You saw it when it was good and you saw what we’re capable of, so I’m really excited going into next year,” Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said.

With a bunch of young, talented players already on the roster and three first-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft, the blue and gold are focusing on the future.

.@TJMcConnell says the @pacers have a bright future thanks in part to the talent on the roster. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/P8B27MtlWr — Andrew Chernoff – WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) April 10, 2023

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said, “We possess a humility about what it’s like to hit the lower levels, go through a couple of rebuilding years. We went from 25 (wins) to 35, and now we want to make another significant jump.”

The Pacers finished this past season with a 35-47 overall record.

“I feel comfortable with where we are foundationally,” said Haliburton. “I think everybody has a pretty good rhythm of where we are right now.”

Of course, for the Pacers to find more success going forward, they will have to improve defensively. Indiana was one of the worst teams in the league on that side of the ball, allowing around 120 points per game.

Myles Turner says one big thing he tries to do is challenge the guys to be better individual defenders. Knows it will be an emphasis heading into next season. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/BqcRZLAnOf — Andrew Chernoff – WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) April 10, 2023

“I think one thing I’ve really challenged the guys on, and what I think the organization has really challenged the guys on, is just being better individual defenders,” Pacers center Myles Turner said.