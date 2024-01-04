Pacers mascot Boomer gets pummeled pregame by Bucks player Robin Lopez

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 31: The Indiana Pacers mascot performs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 31, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday’s Indiana Pacers game against the Bucks got a little heated after mascot Boomer decided to pants one of the Bucks players.

Boomer, being his mischievous self, decided to cause trouble for the Bucks center Robin Lopez. Boomer pulled a pantsing prank on the unsuspecting player in which Boomer erupted in muted chortles of laughter.

Lopez didn’t take that too well, and as Boomer was laughing, Lopez “struck” the blue feline on the head with his pants. Boomer fell to the ground in a death throe that would make Shakespeare weep, as he succumbed to his nonexistent wound.

Boomer was later seen being dragged off the fieldhouse floor by his foot, he is expected to make a full recovery.