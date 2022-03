Indiana Pacers

Pistons rally past Pacers 111-106

Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers gets a shot off in front of Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on March 4, 2022, in Detroit. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-106 on Friday night.

Marvin Bagley III added 18 points for Detroit. The Pistons have won five of seven, winning at Toronto on Thursday night.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the 10th time in 13 games.