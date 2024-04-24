What the Pacers expect to see from the home crowd on Friday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are back in Indy after beating the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

With the win, the Pacers evened the series 1-1 heading into Friday’s Game 3 matchup inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The victory was Indiana’s first playoff win since 2018.

With the first two games of the series in the rearview mirror, the Indiana players are now looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd for the first time this best-of-seven-series.

“I expect the crowd to be loud, proud, rowdy,” Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith said. “We need them. I’m excited to see what Gainbridge is like. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while.”

Friday’s game will be a “Gold Out” inside the arena. The Pacers posted a photo of the gold shirts on X, formally known as Twitter, that will be in the arena for fans on Friday.

“I’m excited to be back at Gainbridge,” Pacers center Myles Turner said. “I’m excited just to be back in that sea of gold and that environment.”

The Pacers went 26-15 at home during the regular season. They won their final five home games during the regular season. The last time Indiana played inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was the regular season finale when it beat the Hawks 157-115.

“I’m expecting it to be unbelievable,” Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “No doubt about that. We’ve had regular-season crowds better than what we’ve played in these last two games. So, we expect a great crowd. A lot of people are excited about what to come in the series and you know, just the energy in the city right now with everything that’s going on, but especially with us.”

Tip-off on Friday is set for 5:30 p.m. EDT.